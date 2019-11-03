Jonathan Wallace
Sunday, November 03, 2019
Cream scones at the Whinnies
The Whinnies Community Garden in Sunniside yesterday had a Halloween event in the afternoon. I popped in so I could part with cash for raffle tickets and for cream scones. Very naughty but nice.
