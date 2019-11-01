Friday, November 01, 2019
Trick or treat
I delivered more of our tabloids, this time in Sunniside, yesterday morning. I then spent the afternoon working on the small holding and returned home in the early evening to deliver yet more tabloids. It was, of course, 31st October. Halloween.
Perhaps I should have got dressed up for the occasion though plenty of people are used to seeing me dressed in scruffy old clothes looking like I've just crawled out of the dark latrine. Fashion and clothes buying aren't part of my sustainable lifestyle! Inevitably, at a number of doors I found myself surrounded by kids and parents doing trick or treat while I tried to hand over a copy of our tabloid. Fortunately those opening their doors to trick or treaters also recognised me! They insisted I take a bag of sweets!
My favourite was the bag of tangtastics!
