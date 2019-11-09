Remembrance services and parades

There will be four Remembrance services in the Whickham area tomorrow. Details are as follows:
Whickham
Groups and wreath layers who are taking part in the Whickham Remembrance Parade should assemble in The Square at 10:15 am. The parade will be formed up on Front Street from 10:20 am and will move off at 10:35 am, arriving at Whickham cenotaph at 10:45 am for a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a Service in St Mary’s Church.
Front Street from Rectory Lane to Fellside Road will be closed to accommodate the parade from around 10:15 am until approximately 10:45 am. Front Street between Rectory Lane and Broom Lane will be closed from approximately 10:30 am until 11:30 am.
Dunston
There will be a service at St Nicholas Church at 10am. Wreath laying takes place at 11am at the Dunston War Memorial.
Swalwell
There will be a service at Holy Trinity Church on Hexham Old Road at 9am followed by wreath laying service at 10am.
Marley Hill
Assemble at St Cuthbert's Church, Marley Hill, at 10.15am for an act of remembrance and wreath laying.
