Giving the comedy show a miss

I decided I had better things to do last night than to watch the Jeremy and Boris comedy show on ITV. I had a beekeepers' meeting to attend and when I got home from it, I had more of Parliamentary Campaigner to write. So there was no time to watch rubbish on television.
From what I hear, neither side delivered a knockout blow to the other. That in effect meant Johnson won. Whether or not the performance of the two has any impact on their vote is still to be seen. Remember Cleggmania following the leader debates in 2010? It didn't translate into votes.
