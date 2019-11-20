Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Transgender Day of Remembrance
Today is International Transgender Day of Remembrance, held to remember all transgender people who have been murdered for who they are.
I wonder if the Labour Party in Gateshead will be welcoming this day. Their attempts to pass a transphobic motion at Gateshead Council was to say the least deeply embarrassing for them. Their shameful illiberal position is sadly a stain on Gateshead. Though Labour dropped the motion following terrible local news headlines, they did announce that it will be brought back. We will fight it when they do.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment