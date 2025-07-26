Ewe, you and your - the chaotic launch of the Corbyn Party

The absence of a name and the lack of any binding principles simply added to the impression that the "launch" was chaotic and thrown together at the last minute. Corbyn's claim of hundreds of thousands joining the Ewe Party turns out to be people applying via the Ewe Party website to received their newsletter.
Think back to 2015-19 when many Labour MPs spent their time trying to kick Corbyn out of the Labour leadership. Labour had a surge in membership. Don't get me wrong: members, supporters and volunteers are essential to the future of any political party. However I had too many conversation with Labour members in Gateshead to be convinced that this surge of new members, brought in by Corbyn, were largely of no use to Labour whatsoever.
The vast majority of this army of Corbynites were nothing more than leftwing moaners whose time was spent attacking Blair (who had given up the leadership a decade earlier) and Labour, not the Tories. This army of armchair class warriors weren't out delivering Labour leaflets or knocking on doors. They were at home on their ipads and laptops blaming everything wrong on Blair.
So the Ewe Party would be an ideal home for such people. They can follow the Corbyn Cult without any fear they will be thrown out of their party. And, of course, they can help Reform to win seats at the general election due in 2029 under this ludicrous first-past-the-post vosting system.
