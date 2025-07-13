Sent to Bridges

On Saturday I underestimated the number of people expected to turn up for the Gateshead Lib Dem action day in Ryton. I only printed 500 survey forms but fortunately, on the same print run on Friday, I also printed 1000 Focuses for Bridges ward, all about the flyover which is due to be demolished later this year. So, Councillors Ian Patterson (pictured above) and Ron Beadle, having turned up to deliver Ryton, instead took the Bridges Focuses and headed back to central Gateshead to start delivering a day early. There are lots more Focuses in the pipeline waiting to be printed and delivered.
