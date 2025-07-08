Reform turn up in time for the end of the meeting

Whenever Lib Dems in Gateshead meet, we inevitably discuss the next local elections, due in May next year. Candidate selection is going well, Focuses continue to be written, action days planned. All this was reported to the group.
Meanwhile, it was also reported to the group that in neighbouring Co Durham, currently with a Reform majority, a committee meeting was held which was attended by the opposition parties. By the time the Reform councillors turned up, the committee had got through all the business on the agenda. Reform can certainly teach us all how not to run a council!
No comments:
Post a Comment