Friday, July 11, 2025
Well done Planting Up Sunniside
Well done Planting Up Sunniside. Their volunteers have been at work maintaining the planters at the Kingsway/Sunniside Road junction in Sunniside. Great work and a great display of flowers.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
11:19 PM
