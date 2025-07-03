Thursday, July 03, 2025

Filming for the royal connection to Gateshead

 

I journeyed to London on Sunday for a couple of days of history related activities. I'm working on a history talk about John Nash, the Georgian and Regency architect who designed Buckingham Palace, Regent Street and a long list of other buildings. One of his biggest projects outside London was the building of Ravensworth Castle in Gateshead. Nash designed the Marble Arch which was installed as the entrance to Buckingham Palace but which was later moved to Hyde Park.

I had tried to film Marble Arch last year on a visit to London but when I got there, it was covered in tarpaulins. On Monday I was able to film it in all its glory apart from a few heras frames. Some of the footage will feature in my talk. 

I was also able to go to the National Liberal Club for a Lib Dem History Group meeting about the Liberal/Lib Dem involvement in both European referendum campaigns. 

Sadly, the visit to London was only two days long. Duty called back home.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)