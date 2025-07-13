Friends of Sunniside meeting

On Thursday Friends of Sunnisde held their regular meeting. As the ward councillors, Jonathan Mohammed, Marilynn Ord and, I attend to give advice and support. This time we took along with us our neighbourhood officer Sam Laing from the Civic Centre so he could give further advice to the group.
We are running a fair for local voluntary organisations on 6th September at Sunniside Club and I'm currently contacting groups to see if they will attend. I'm pleased that Friends of Sunniside will be there.
