Last week I went to the Gateshead Lib Dem pool night at the Lock and Quay pub on the Gateshead Quays, next to the Swing Bridge. I have not played pool for over 30 years and this was reflected in my one miserable attempt to win a game (I came second, out of 2!) Still, it was quite a fun night out. It showed that being in the Lib Dems was not all about meetings, delivering Focuses and knocking on doors. Nevertheless, it did feel as though I had been dropped into the deep end (that's enough puns on the word 'pool', thank you.)
Thursday, July 03, 2025
In at the deep end
