Printing without a hitch

I was in the Lib Dem office this morning to print surveys for four of our key wards to deliver over the coming days. Two of the wards are not (yet) held by us but as we look to expand our beachheads in Gateshead, we need to take on Labour and beat them. The two other wards are split between Lib Dems and Labour. We are looking for a clean sweep in the all out elections in those wards next year. I am pleased to announce that the printing went without a hitch, something of a strange experience for me!
