Bridges action day

On Sunday, Gateshead Lib Dems held yet another action day, this time in Bridges ward. It looks as though Labour have abandoned Bridges. Cllr John Eagle is stepping down in May. Cllr Robert Waugh was elected in September 2024 and has not yet attended a meeting. I can't imagine his standing again. That leaves Cllr Angela Douglas. I have heard on the grapevine what her intentions are but nothing is confirmed. We have come across no Labour activity in the ward since the by-election. Bridges was a Labour stronghold in the very recent past. They are now facing an existential crisis in the ward. All the indications are of a Labour collapse.
I wasn't able to make it to the action day. I was running the Lib Dem print operation instead. I did however make it to the Lib Dem gathering at Tesco's cafe in Gateshead. That's something not to be missed!
No comments:
Post a Comment