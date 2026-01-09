Technology turns into history

Sunniside History Society's monthly meeting was on Wednesday at Sunniside Club. We had a great speaker - Simon Woolley from Beamish Museum - who gave a talk on the recent developments. The meeting was also an opportunity to donate some historic items from my house. In the photo above is my great grandfather's document case. Henry Wallace was agent to Lord Ravensworth in the later Victorian period. He was also the first county councillor for Whickham in 1888 and in 1896 he was the first chairman of Whickham Urban District Council.
This is a 1950s record player. I'm not sure whether it works or not. However, one of the recent developments at the museum is a 1950s electrical shop so I think this record player would find a new home there.
This is an induction coil, popular in school physics lessons in the 60s and 70s.I have no idea how it ended up in my house but we decided it would be better off in Beamish than in our loft! The 4th and final item we donated was a copy of the Radio Times from March 1954. Again, don't ask me how it ended up in my house!
