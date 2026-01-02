So the Greens want to choose Labour's leader?

There has been some talk recently of Andy Burnham challenging Keir Starmer for the leadership of Labour. In effect, some are seeing him as the Prime Minister in waiting. This is of course totally ludicrous for the following reasons:
- Burnham is not currently an MP or peer, thereby excluding him from the position of Prime Minister.
- A Burnham leadership bid is in effect an admission by the Parliamentary Labour Party that they have no one in their ranks able to take on the role of Prime Minister. Just think about all those bruised political egos!
- Labour could create a by-election vacancy by appointing an MP to a post that requires his/her resignation. That will be in the gift of the Prime Minister. Starmer is hardly going to allow this to happen.
- Let's suppose there is a vacancy and a by-election is held. Burnham would have to win the selection process. Don't take it for granted that he will come out on top.
- The next hurdle is to win the by-election. Given that Labour candidates in council by-elections are losing nearly every by-election and their vote share has been more than halved, anyone standing in a Parliamentary by-election for Labour is on a political suicide mission.
- Let's suppose the impossible happens and Burnham is elected. To be of any use as a political cavalry, Starmer has to be forced to resign as PM. As we know from history, getting rid of a Labour leader is incredibly difficult.
Each of the above is an almost insurmountable hurdle, but it does not stop some fantasizing about a Burnham Prime Ministership, including the Green Party Leader, Zack Polanski. Indeed, he has said that the only way the Greens will support a Labour government would be by replacing Starmer with Burnham. There is an astonishing level of arrogance with Polanski as he decides who should lead a party of which he is not a member. Whether or not the Greens will be in a position to offer much support to a future Labour government is an interesting point. Their under-performance in council by-elections over the past few months is not exactly sparkling.
