Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Friday, January 16, 2026
Look what arrived today
Look what arrived today! Four boxes Focuses - 2000 for Sunniside, 2,000 for Whickham South. We start delivery tomorrow. Tonight however I need to spend an hour bundling them into the delivery patches.
