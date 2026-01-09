On Tuesday Gateshead Lib Dems held their latest manifesto meeting for the local elections in May. We are almost at the end of the process of putting together the manifesto and considerable progress was made on Tuesday. I wonder how the other parties are doing in putting together their manifestos? Will they bother? I've been on Gateshead Council for 39 years now and in that time I can't recall Labour ever publishing a manifesto even though they have been in charge during the whole of that time. Perhaps they feel that for this election, they don't need one given their 52 year control of Gateshead may be about to end.
