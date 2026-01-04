In time for lunch

Gateshead Lib Dems held another action day today, this time in Low Fell. I had initially planned to go to help deliver Focuses. Alas, I stayed at home this morning as I had another Focus to write which we need for the action day next weekend. Time was running out to get it done and sent to the printer. The good news is that I had time to pop over to the action day HQ to have lunch. It was also an opportunity to meet one of our new members who is helping us for the first time. Back home and I cracked on with writing the Focus. First draft is now done and it's gone to the literature team for checking.
No comments:
Post a Comment