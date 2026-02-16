A village green for Sunniside

In our latest Focus newsletter we put forward a suggestion that we apply for village green status for the grassed area next to Sun Hill on Sunniside Front Street. The areas was home to the Sunniside Christmas tree in November and December. Go back further in time to the 1970s and there were plans for a library on the site. It never happened as austerity (under the Labour government) put an end to it. Plans for large scale house building also never happened as there would be insufficient residents to maintain a Library. The same problem ended plans for a school in the village as well. So the grassed area remained.
My hope is that if there is a successful bid for village green status, we can apply for funding to which we are currently blocked as the site is the responsibility of the Council. On Tuesday last week, I spoke at the Planting Up Sunniside meeting about the village green idea. This resulted in lots of questions about how it would be maintained and who would be responsible for it. At this point we don't have all the answers but we want to explore the options to see what benefits, if any, there are for residents of Sunniside.
