Gateshead Lib Dems recently held what could be called an envelope stuffing event. We had 25,000 letters to stuff into envelopes and then label them. We never expected to complete the task on the day so we arranged for our Gateshead West branch meeting last week in Winlaton to stuff another ward's envelopes. So Ryton had 3500 envelopes stuffed and labelled at the meeting. The task was not finished by 10pm so everything left to do was shipped down to another location where Team Ryton finished the job on Thursday. Delivery of the letters to people's homes in Ryton started on Saturday when we had an action day in the ward. There is still a fair quantity to get through doors but the good news is that we are a week ahead of schedule.
No comments:
Post a Comment