Better late than never for the Greens

At first they did nothing. And then they had to act. What was once the cuddly Green Party has been wilting under the glare of media and political scrutiny. In Newcastle, concerns were swirling about anti-semitic comments made by a couple of Green candidates - Philip Brookes and Mohammed Suleman.
The BBC reports:
One post on Brookes' Facebook page included an image which branded Israel "a bunch of Polish, Russian, Hungarian terrorists killing Palestinian people for 76 years".
His account also published an image of an Israel flag being torn to reveal a Nazi swastika flag, and in a post about the war in Gaza said it "takes serious effort not to be a tiny bit antisemitic".
On Suleman's account, a TikTok video was reposted which claimed Jewish prisoners of war were willing to bury Soviet prisoners alive under Nazi instruction during World War Two.
Concerns about these two Green candidates have been circulating for some time and it was only earlier this week that the Newcastle Greens took any action against them by "removing their endorsement" of them. They remain on the ballot paper as the legal deadline for withdrawal passed in April.
Suleman and Brookes are not alone. Another Green candidate has also been dumped. Tina Ion is standing in Blakelaw and Cowgate in Newcastle. Her name too remains on the ballot paper.
No comments:
Post a Comment