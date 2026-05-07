The story behind statues

Last night I chaired the monthly meeting of the Sunniside History Society at Sunniside Club. The speaker was Gloria Dobbin who gave a presentation about statues in the Gateshead/Newcastle area. She explained why the statues were there and the background of the people from history who donated the funds to pay for them. A very interesting talk and it has inspired me to visit all the statues she featured to learn more about them. However, that is a task to do later in the year when I may, or may not have time on my hands depending on the election today.
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