Tormenting the council staff

The reason I have posted the meaning of the word "torment" is because the three Reform candidates for Whickham South and Sunniside have posted on the Reform Facebook page for their ward that they will "torment" council staff if they are elected.
Such behaviour is unacceptable. Staff should never be treated in this manner. They should be respected. In my 39 years as a councillor in Gateshead, I have worked with officers to achieve changes and improvements which my constituents tell me they want. Tormenting staff is not the way to get progress. And it is certainly not the way to treat people.
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