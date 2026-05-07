There was no let up yesterday with Lib Dem campaigning despite it being the eve of poll. I spent much of the day in Saltwell ward helping to deliver leaflets and a target letter. I saw no sign of the other parties except for a single, A5 leaflet for the Conservatives, of all people! Across Gateshead there are 66 seats but the Conservatives are standing in only 14. I don't hold out much hope for them. There are not many certainties in this election but it is a dead cert that the Conservatives will win nothing in Gateshead.
Back to the Lib Dem campaign - I had delivered a few hundred leaflets by early afternoon. I then met up with the rest of the team delivering in the ward and then headed back home to do a few things agricultural on our farm. So, last day of campaigning before polling day went off without a hitch.
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