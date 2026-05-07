Reform split, secrecy and exposure

Northumberland County Council is run by a minority Conservative administration. The official opposition are Reform. I'm not sure what the number of Reform councillors is as the Farage party has a habit of losing members. But I hear on the grapevine that Reform met recently in secret and voted against their own leadership. This is not something that can be kept secret for long. Everything was exposed at the annual meeting of the council yesterday. Reform councillors were seen voting against their leadership's nominations for various posts. What a mess. Fortunately Reform are not in control of Northumberland but let their chaos and internal wars be a lesson to everyone not to vote Reform. Please don't bring Reform chaos to Gateshead.
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