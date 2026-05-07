Reform plans to scrap net zero will cost Gateshead a fortune

Like many councils, Gateshead has taken advantage of the move to net zero. Solar panels on council buildings are a familiar sight. In the photo above, you can see the panels covering the Civic Centre car park canopy and the Civic Centre roof. The installation of the panels means the council is paying far less for electricity. Why buy in electricity when we can generate our own?
The panels were paid for by capital reserves, government grants and loans (the council can only borrow from the government but interest rates are only around 3-4%).
Along comes Reform who have promised to scrap all of this. They will have to employ contractors to strip out the panels, an unwelcome cost to Gateshead taxpayers. Council tax will have to go up or other services will have to be cut to cover the increased cost to the council of buying in electricity. The council will have to repay the government for the grants used to install so many of the panels. And somehow the capital reserves will have to be replenished as the asset paid for will have been scrapped. (The auditors will look very dimly on wasting an asset in this way.)
Meanwhile, the Council's electric vehicles will be scrapped, just at the point when it is cheaper to run EVs than petrol or diesel powered vehicles. At a time of soaring crude oil costs and blockades, Reform want to make us more dependent on Gulf supplies of fuel. This is madness.
So, Gateshead under Reform will give us vastly increased costs for electricity, hand back cash to the government and and trash our capital reserves to say nothing of the damage they will do to the environment.
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