2nd in the new Gateshead and Whickham Parliamentary constituency

There will be new constituencies at the next general election, whenever it comes. Gateshead Lib Dems have added up the votes cast for each party in the new Gateshead and Whickham constituency. The resulting graph is above. The new constituency has joined the three strongly Lib Dem Whickham wards to equally strongly Lib Dem Low Fell ward. We can now add into the melting pot Saltwell ward where we won for the first time last week. There are of course strong Labour wards in the new constituency but as we've shown with Saltwell, safe Labour wards can go Lib Dem.
