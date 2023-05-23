Annual council meeting last Thursday and I was delighted to see Leanne Brand and Paul Elliott taking their seats on the Council. Leanne took Saltwell from Labour with a majority of 58 votes, making it the most marginal ward in Gateshead. Saltwell, as far as we know, has been Labour since the 1930s. Paul gained Birtley with a more comfortable majority of 456. The ward has been mainly Labour for decades but with the occasional appearance of an independent "Liberal".
Photo above: Leanne and Paul in their seats in the council chamber. Below, Lib Dem Leader Cllr Ron Beadle welcomes Leanne and Paul to Gateshead Civic Centre.
