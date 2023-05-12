The record breakers of Gateshead

So, the local elections in Gateshead are over and we've all had time to compare the size of our votes/majorities etc. So here are a few of the record breakers:
- Labour's biggest vote was in Ryton, Crookhill and Stella where Alex Geddes took 1545 votes.
- The Conservatives' biggest vote was in Winlaton and High Spen with Lewis Ormston on 642 votes. (In some wards that would have put them within shouting distance of victory but not here. Labour held on with 1441 votes.)
- The biggest Lib Dem vote (and biggest vote for any candidate) was in Low Fell where Ron Beadle was re-elected with 1836 votes (beating me by 7 votes!)
- The largest share of the vote went to Labour in High Fell with 72.9% and for good measure, the winning candidate, Kathryn Walker, got the biggest majority - 1309.
- The biggest Lib Dem majority went to, ahem, Jonathan Wallace in Whickham South and Sunniside, where the lead over Labour was 1167.
- The Greens got their biggest vote in their one target seat of Crawcrook and Greenside where Jack Philipson notched up 1017 votes. He was just 357 votes behind Labour so the ward remains in contention for a Green gain in the future if they maintain their activity in the ward.
No comments:
Post a Comment