Bunting, invasion of the lambs and visiting A&E - photos from polling day

Some jobs still have to be done, elections or not. In the afternoon I returned to our farm to milk Penelope, one of our goats, only to have the milking area invaded by a ewe and 4 lambs.
After returning to Birtley for more campaigning, I headed back home to lock up the poultry. Alas, Columbus, our Columbine cockerel objected to being picked up and put in the henhouse. In retaliating, he attacked me and sank one of his spurs into the back of my hand. After a shower to clean myself up, I headed to the Sunderland election counts but I stayed for less than an hour. My hand was swelling up and becoming very painful. I headed back home and when I got back, we decided I needed to go to the A&E at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
I was seen quite quickly by a doctor who said he had never had to deal with a cockerel injury before. He said that I was very sensible for coming in to have the wound treated. He described it as like being stabbed by a very dirty knife. He cleaned the wound and I got a tetanus injection and a course of antibiotics to take over the following few days. We were home by 3am, just in time to see the Tories in meltdown reported on Sky News.
The photo above was taken at the QEH when I was in pain!
