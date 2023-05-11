Video - election eve, polling day, the count and a hospital visit

I filmed this last week on Wednesday to Friday, from the last full day of campaigning in the local elections to the count on Friday. It also includes my failure to predict the Lib Dem gain in Saltwell and my visit to the A&E at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead at 2am, 4 hours after the polls closed! Most of the video is set in Birtley where I managed the campaign that saw a Lib Dem gain from Labour. There's a bit at the Sunderland count and then the Gateshead count.
