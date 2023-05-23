Jump before he is pushed

I'm not sure many people will be shedding a tear over the announcement by Dominic Raab that he will be retiring as an MP at the next general election. His conduct in government has not been above reproach. His recent forced resignation from government is a good example of this. Yet I can't help but think that the prospect of defeat at the hands of the Lib Dems at the forthcoming general election has been a deciding factor in Raab's decision to jump overboard from the sinking Tory ship. He has a majority of only 2743, (4.4%). It is a top target for the Lib Dems. I guess Lib Dem campaigners will currently be saying. "General election? Bring it on!"
