The surprise win

In the local elections, we had 2 targets for gains in Gateshead - Birtley and Saltwell. I managed the Birtley campaign and Ron Beadle managed the Saltwell campaign. Ron had the more demanding job for a number of reasons. Firstly, the Labour majority was bigger (213); secondly the Labour fightback began last year rather than being last minute, and thirdly Labour's candidate (and defending councillor) was an improvement on last year.
My involvement in the Saltwell campaign was limited because I was running Birtley (and my own ward campaign in Whickham South and Sunniside). I therefore had no feel for what was happening on the ground though in our campaign meetings we had regular updates on how campaigns were going on the ground. Given Labour's lead in the polls nationally, a presentable Labour candidate and a history of the ward never before returning anything other than Labour councillors, I was less optimistic about Saltwell. I arrived at the count expecting a Labour hold.
The 2nd last ward to complete its count was mine! Over half the electors in my ward are postal voters and we have a relatively high turnout. Even with 2 more staff to count the votes in my ward, it was 2nd last to declare. Only my ward colleagues Marilynn Ord and Jonathan Mohammed were there for the declaration. Everyone else in the hall was at the Saltwell count. With my result declared, I headed over to the chief exec to sign the necessary papers. As I was doing so I head a huge roar. I turned to see lots of people with yellow rosettes jumping up and down. I hurriedly finished signing the papers and hurried over to the Saltwell count. Lib Dem Leanne Brand had won with a majority of 58.
So 2 gains in Gateshead, bringing out total to 17, facing 49 Labour councillors.
Finally, I am saddened for the defeated Labour Councillor, Robert Waugh, who is the current deputy mayor. He has always treated me with courtesy and politeness. He is still in his 20s so there is time for a comeback, though possibly not in Saltwell.
