The big day is getting closer

Our big day is approaching. Saturday 15th July is the day of our wedding, when David and I get hitched. The registry office in Gateshead is booked, my sister Esther is doing the cake, my brother Matthew is doing the photos, Sunniside Social Club is booked for the reception, the caterers are booked. There will be no stag do or honeymoon (unless we can take all our animals with us!) The biggest expense was the rings. They are now ready and at some point will be passed on to the best man - Ron Beadle. All we have to wait for now are responses to the invites. So if you have been invited and you are yet to RSVP, you are about to be sent a reminder!
Finally, this will be the first same sex marriage ever for a Gateshead Councillor. Something to celebrate!
