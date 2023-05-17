Going down!

Gateshead Council tenants' satisfaction rating has gone over the cliff, according to a report considered at the recent scrutiny committee that covers housing. The drop is staggering. In 2015, the rating stood at 88.5%. Now it has crashed to just 44%. The survey of 1086 tenants reveals that people are not happy with repairs, anti-social behaviour, street repairs and cleaning.
Gateshead Labour are normally quick off the blocks to blame everyone but themselves for anything that is not good news, despite their 50 years continuously in office in the borough. Expect the usual - blame the Lib Dems in Coalition for everything that is bad. They may have a problem however. The satisfaction rating at the end of the Coalition was stratospheric. Clearly tenants were happier then than now.
Oddly, however, Labour have been rather quiet about this bad news story. Maybe they are busy licking their wounds after their poor performance in the local elections in Gateshead earlier this month. So I thought I would do a hunt around to see if there has been any response from Gateshead Labour to their poor performance on tenant satisfaction. Where better to start than Cllr John Adams? He is, after all, cabinet member for housing!
I looked at his Twitter account and discovered Cllr Adams had time to tell the world his views, hopes and ambitions for the Eurovision Song Contest. Alas, nothing about the poor tenant satisfaction rating, even though he is responsible for housing in the cabinet.
Perhaps Cllr Adams, who was a former special adviser to the Blair government, may wish to enlighten us to his views as to why, under his management, tenants are much less happy with the service than when the Coalition was in power!
