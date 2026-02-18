Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Group considers budget

Gateshead Council's budget will go before full council next week. On Monday the Lib Dem group had a meeting with the Chief Exec and Director of Finance to go through the proposals on which we will be voting a week tomorrow. After the officers left, the group had a discussion about our budget. The end result was an amendment which Cllr Ron Beadle, as Leader of the Opposition, will move. At this moment in time I am not at liberty to say what is in the amendment and what our view of the budget is. You will have to wait until next week for that.

