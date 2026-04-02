2 down, 64 to go!

We are two weeks into the local election campaign in Gateshead and Reform have already lost 2 candidates (that's an average of one a week). Firstly, Peter Gray has resigned in Crawcrook and Greenside. The reasons for this are not clear. Yesterday brought us the second loss - David Prior was kicked out because of his previously undeclared membership of the racist, anti-semitic and far right BNP.
Meanwhile, across the border in Durham, Reform have now lost their 6th Councillor since taking over last May. Dawn Saunders went Independent last night. Meanwhile, 5 Reform candidates have dropped out of the running for the Scottish Parliament (including 2 who said they never intended standing!) and in Wales, Reform have lost 6 candidates in the race for the Senedd.
Back here in Gateshead, we are 2 Reform candidates down, only 64 to go!
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