Reform's BNP candidate kicked out

Yet another example of Reform's useless vetting of candidates was on display last night when David Prior was expelled, half way through the election campaign here in Gateshead. Prior had previously been in the BNP, membership of which is regarded as incompatible with Reform. Prior had been chosen as one of the three Reform candidates for Saltwell, a ward which contains one of the largest orthodox Jewish communities outside London.
The BNP was at its peak about 18 years ago. It was known for its far right stance and anti-semitism. They did however hit the headlines when their membership list was leaked. It has been on WikiLeaks ever since. That was what did it for Prior. The question has to be asked, who else lurks in the ranks of Reform? And do all of Reform's candidates support the expulsion?
Meanwhile, the Reform national party (or is that a company?) says all support for Prior's campaign has been withdrawn. It's odd therefore that on Saltwell Reform Facebook, you can find all of this:
No comments:
Post a Comment