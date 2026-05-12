Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Re-elected

On Friday last week, the election counts for Gateshead were held. I am pleased to report that I was re-elected alongside my two Lib Dem colleagues Marilynn Ord and Jonathan Mohammed. Marilynn topped the poll with 1711 votes, I was second with 1692 votes and Jonathan M was third with 1572 votes. So there were fewer than 150 votes between the three of us, indicating that most people voted for the team rather than us as individuals.

Sadly, the Lib Dems lost 5 seats in Gateshead, reducing us to 13 councillors as the northern Reform tsunami swept away some great councillors and campaigners. Labour suffered a huge collapse, losing most cabinet members, their leader and deputy leader and 36 out of 48 councillors. Reform started with no seats and are now in control with 38. As yet we have no idea who their leaders will be.

Back to Whickham South and Sunniside - this is my 12th term of office as councillor for the ward. Our terms of office are usually four years but this time it is a two year stint as we switch back from this one off all out election back to elections by thirds.

And finally, a big thank you to everyone who voted Liberal Democrat in Whickham South and Sunniside. It has been, and it continues to be, a great honour to serve as the ward councillor and I will continue to give my best to the role.


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