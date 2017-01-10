Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A positive front page about Lib Dems in a Labour supporting paper
This was a bit of a surprise - the Journal, Tyneside and Northumberland's morning newspaper, carried a positive front page lead story about the Lib Dems and the A&E crisis at Cramlington Hospital. The Journal, owned by Trinity Mirror, is usually a slavish supporter of Labour. Is their commitment to them beginning to crack? The Journal backed the Remain campaign and with Corbyn today trying to turn the Labour Party into UKIP Lite, are we going to see a less Labour-supporting tone from this newspaper? Let's hope so.
