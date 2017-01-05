Thursday, January 05, 2017
Winning at the History Society
My first meeting of 2017 was on Tuesday evening. Sunniside History Society is held on the first Tuesday of the month. We had a speaker from Durham Cathedral to talk about the Open Treasure exhibition. It looks interesting and as I have a trip to Durham to do later this month, I will pop in and have a look.
Meanwhile, rather embarrassingly my ticket was the first to be drawn in the raffle. I won a bottle of beer. As the prize winner, I had to draw the next ticket, which, even more embarrassingly, was also mine! I suggested another ticket be drawn instead. But if winning first prize is a sign of the year ahead, it could be an interesting 2017.
