Sunday, January 22, 2017
Speaking to Gateshead Rotary
I was invited to speak at the Gateshead Rotary Lunch at the Ravensworth Arms near Lamesley on Thursday, about self-sufficiency. The invite came via a constituent who had read in one of our recent Focuses about how I live the good life. I've done a number of talks on this issue before so I was happy to take up the invite and tell the assembled Rotarians about growing my own food, keeping goats and chickens, reviving old skills and planning to generate our own energy. The talk seemed to go down well. As a thank you, they gave me lunch. I opted for something we can't produce from our own self-sufficient sources - scampi and chips!
