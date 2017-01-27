Advice for my Labour friends

This blog is regularly read by Labour MPs and Gateshead Labour members so I thought I may just use it to give them some advice. If you don't like the thought of voting to trigger Article 50 now that the Government have made it absolutely clear that leaving the EU means leaving the Single Market, defy the 3 line whip imposed by Labour "Leader" Jeremy Corbyn under which he is instructing Labour MPs to back the Government. Take a leaf out of the book of that Labour MP who rebelled over 500 times during the Blair and Brown years and vote with your conscience.
Someone please remind me of his name......
