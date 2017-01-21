Saturday, January 21, 2017
More positive Lib Dem coverage in the Journal
And so the revolution at the Journal continues. This North East newspaper is normally loyal to Labour but in recent weeks, it has been putting out positive coverage of the Lib Dems. On Friday, it carried a front page lead on Tim Farron's attack on the useless and ineffective Labour "leader" Jeremy Corbyn who is abandoning the role of opposition to join Theresa May in pushing through the Parliamentary vote on triggering Article 50 without the scrutiny such a major decision needs.
Given the inept leadership of Corbyn, and the North East's dependence on the Single Market for exports, hopefully the Journal will continue to scale down its support for Labour and develop a more pluralist approach.
