Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Delivering in Dunston
I had planned to deliver my patch of 200 Focuses in Dunston Hill in between the Gateshead Council cabinet at 10am and health scrutiny committee at 1.30pm. Alas, Cabinet didn't finish until midday so the delivery started at 4.30pm instead.
The lead Focus story is about the plans for the housing development to the south of Whickham Highway. We also had an article about Europe - a call for EU citizens to be given the right to stay after Brexit. Other articles include further improvements to the A1, the clean up of Dunston Pool, the council budget and my selection as candidate for Blaydon.
