Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Wind power beats coal for electricity generation

There is some interesting material on the Carbon Brief website about electricity generation in the UK in 2016. During that year, wind generated 11.5% of the country's electricity and for the first time ever, it beat coal which produced 9%. Solar also generated more power than coal from April to September.

This is good news for the renewable energy sector and I am especially pleased that this milestone has been passed at a time when Donald Trump is getting ready to trash international agreements on climate change and emissions. I wonder what coal-loving Labour MPs make of Trumps call to burn more (American) coal. Perhaps they could enlighten us.
