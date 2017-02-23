Thursday, February 23, 2017
An outbreak of foot-in-mouth at Cabinet
Gateshead Council cabinet experienced an outbreak of foot-in-mouth on Tuesday. The source was Cllr Malcolm Brain (photo above) who decided to launch a tub-thumping attack on the Lib Dems for not attending a presentation put on by officers a few weeks ago about changes to environmental services. If only Cllr Brain had engaged his namesake organ stored between his ears. I was able to respond by pointing out that when we found the presentation was at a time that was impossible for Lib Dem members to attend, we invited the officers to come to our group meeting and give us the presentation there. A useful presentation indeed!
And after all these years, I have now found a use for Cllr Brain as a floor wiping utility.
