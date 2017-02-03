Friday, February 03, 2017

Moving the motion calling on the Council to have nothing to do with Trump visit



This afternoon (Thursday 2nd Feb) I moved an emergency motion calling on Gateshead Council to have nothing to do with the Trump state visit. The motion also called on the LGA to encourage other councils to take no part in the visit and to refuse to offer help and assistance. The motion was agreed unanimously by Gateshead Council.
Posted by at

