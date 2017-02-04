Saturday, February 04, 2017
Low Fell and Chowdene Action Day
Today, Low Fell and Chowdene wards in Gateshead hosted an action day. The main aim of the day was to deliver a Focus across both wards. I was sent off to deliver a patch in the morning that consisted of 200 houses built into a near-cliff face with each house having typically 20 steps to get to the front door. I think it would have been easier to walk to the top of the Empire State Building!
You can get an impression of how steep the ward is with the 2 photos above.
HQ for the day was Daniel Duggan's house. His mum put on a great lunch! I'm pleased to say the patch I delivered in Chowdene in the afternoon was a bit more level!
