Saturday, February 04, 2017

Low Fell and Chowdene Action Day

Low Fell Chowdene Lib Dem Action Day Feb 17 (7)

Today, Low Fell and Chowdene wards in Gateshead hosted an action day. The main aim of the day was to deliver a Focus across both wards. I was sent off to deliver a patch in the morning that consisted of 200 houses built into a near-cliff face with each house having typically 20 steps to get to the front door. I think it would have been easier to walk to the top of the Empire State Building!

Low Fell Chowdene Lib Dem Action Day Feb 17 (6)

Low Fell Chowdene Lib Dem Action Day Feb 17 (4)

You can get an impression of how steep the ward is with the 2 photos above.

Low Fell Chowdene Lib Dem Action Day Feb 17 (3)

HQ for the day was Daniel Duggan's house. His mum put on a great lunch! I'm pleased to say the patch I delivered in Chowdene in the afternoon was a bit more level!
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)